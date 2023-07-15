English
UN calls Syria cross-border aid conditions ‘unacceptable’

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations is concerned about “unacceptable conditions” set by Damascus for allowing aid to flow through its Bab al-Hawa crossing to rebel-held areas in northwest Syria.

The delivery of humanitarian aid through the crossing has been stalled since Monday, when a 2014 UN deal expired.

A letter this week from Syrian authorities allowing use of the border crossing between Türkiye and Syria “contains two unacceptable conditions,” according to a document sent to the UN Security Council from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA said it was concerned that the Syrian government had “stressed that the United Nations should not communicate with entities designated as ‘terrorist.'”

Sources: france24

www.shafaqna.com

