Iraq suffers temperatures close to 50 degrees celsius

SHAFAAQNA-Iraq suffers temperatures close to 50 degrees celsius and wind whipped through the cities like a hair dryer.

With scorching temperatures and power cuts, Wissam Abed cools off from Baghdad’s brutal summer by swimming in the Tigris river, but as Iraqi rivers dry up, so does the age-old pastime.

Near a bridge linking the east of the city to the west, Abed stood in the middle of the river, but the water only came up to his waist.

“I live here in Adhamiya, like my grandfather did before me. Year after year, the water situation gets worse,” said the 37-year-old, referring to his neighbourhood nestled along the Tigris in northern Baghdad.

