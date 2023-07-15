English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indian PM lands in UAE on official visit

0
Indian PM lands in UAE

SHAFAQNA- India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to mark the start of his official visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, welcomed Modi and his accompanying delegation.

The two “engaged in warm conversation about the historical ties between the two countries and their people, and praised the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two nations across multiple vital sectors,” according to state news agency WAM.

Sources: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

EU’s Parliament calls on India to safeguard minorities

asadian

Cairo: Egypt’s President meets Indian PM to strengthen ties

asadian

Modi: There is no discrimination against Muslim minorities in India

asadian

Rights groups to screen BBC documentary on Modi before his USA visit

asadian

India: New Parliament building opening amid opposition’s boycott

asadian

India: Minorities under Modi & West’s double standards

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.