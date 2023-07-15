Muslim protester says he never wanted to burn Torah, trying to draw attention to Quran desecration

SHAFAQNA-The man who said he would burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm gave up his plan and said the aim of burn the Torah was to criticise those who have recently set fire to the Quran in Sweden.

Watched by police and journalists in Stockholm, the activist produced a book from a drawstring bag but did not set it alight.

“This is a response to the people who burn the Quran. I want to show that freedom of expression has limits that must be taken into account”, said the Swedish resident of Syrian origin, according to AFP.

“I want to show that we have to respect each other, we live in the same society. If I burn the Torah, another Bible, another Quran, there will be war here. What I wanted to show is that it’s not right to do it.”

