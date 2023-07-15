English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Egypt: Religious officials respond to Ben-Gvir remarks on ‘extremist Islam’

0
Religious officials respond to Ben-Gvir remarks

SHAFAQNA-Former head of the Fatwa Committee at Al-Azhar, Sheikh Abdul Hamid Al-Atrash, slammed Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir over claiming that burning the Torah in Sweden is a result of “extremist Islam”.

Sweden gave permission early on Friday for a protest in front of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, during which protesters plan to burn copies of the Torah.

“I was surprised to hear that the Swedish police approved the burning of a Jewish Bible in front of the Israeli Embassy under the pretext of ‘free speech,'” Ben-Gvir said. “The damage to the sacred objects of Judaism is not freedom of expression, but antisemitism.”

Sources: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt To Host Sudan Summit on July 13

asadian

Türkiye & Egypt appoint ambassadors for first time in decade

asadian

Egypt: Severe decline in marriage rates

asadian

Egypt: Government denies forcing worshippers to pay electricity bills of Mosques

asadian

Egypt: Rescuers search for survivors after 13-storey building collapse

asadian

Expert: “Needs of Egypt-Saudi Arabia” will create new conditions in MENA region

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.