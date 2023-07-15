Egypt: Religious officials respond to Ben-Gvir remarks on ‘extremist Islam’

SHAFAQNA-Former head of the Fatwa Committee at Al-Azhar, Sheikh Abdul Hamid Al-Atrash, slammed Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir over claiming that burning the Torah in Sweden is a result of “extremist Islam”.

Sweden gave permission early on Friday for a protest in front of the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, during which protesters plan to burn copies of the Torah.

“I was surprised to hear that the Swedish police approved the burning of a Jewish Bible in front of the Israeli Embassy under the pretext of ‘free speech,'” Ben-Gvir said. “The damage to the sacred objects of Judaism is not freedom of expression, but antisemitism.”

Sources: middleeastmonitor

