Martin Griffiths: Misery deepens for Sudanese civilians, as conflict hits three-month mark

SHAFAQNA- For the past three months, the people of Sudan have been experiencing extreme suffering due to violent conflicts that are causing their country to fall apart. As the conflict continues for four months, it is becoming harder to help the millions of people who urgently need assistance because the opposing sides are becoming more fixed in their positions. Statement by Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

According to Reliefweb, citing the statement of Martin Griffiths, Sudan is currently one of the hardest places for people helping others in need to work. We are working closely with local groups to do our best in providing necessary supplies to save lives. But we cannot do our work when someone is threatening us with a gun. We cannot replace or fill up our supplies of food, water, and medicine if bold stealing of these items continues. We can’t help if our employees can’t reach the people who need assistance.

In simpler terms, Sudan will stop suffering once the fighting stops. Right now, we need the parties in conflict to make clear promises that we can trust. These promises will ensure that we can safely provide help to those who need it, no matter where they are. Both parties have to follow the Declaration of Commitments they signed in Jeddah to keep civilians safe and follow international humanitarian rules.

Since the fighting started, over 3 million people in Sudan, including many children, have fled the violence. They have left their homes and moved both within the country and to other countries. Around 136 million children in Sudan need help from humanitarian organizations.

Every day, people in Sudan suffer more because of ongoing fighting. Recently, a large number of dead bodies were found in a grave outside the main city of West Darfur called El Geneina. This discovery is just another indication that there has been an increase in killings based on people’s ethnic groups in the area. The world cannot turn a blind eye to the troubling events happening in Darfur, which are reminiscent of painful moments from the past.

We need to try even harder to make sure that the fight in Sudan doesn’t turn into a very cruel and neverending war that will have serious effects on the area.

You can read the full text of this statement here.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com