Russia corrects stance on three Iranian islands in Persian Gulf

SHAFAQNA-Russia has reaffirmed its respect for Iran’s sovereignty over the three Persian Gulf islands of the Greater Tumb, Lesser Tumb and Abu Musa following calls from Iran to correct a previous stance on the issue.

During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s special representative for the Middle East, underscored his country’s firm stance toward the Islamic Republic as a friendly country.

Various topics, including the latest state of bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, were discussed during the meeting.

The islands of the Greater Tumb, Lesser Tumb and Abu Musa have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found and corroborated in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and worldwide. However, the UAE has repeatedly laid unfounded claim to the islands.

Sources: IRNA

