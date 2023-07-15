[Video] Shi’ism revisited: Ijtihad and reformation in contemporary times

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program on the topic: ” Shi’ism Revisited: Ijtihad and Reformation in Contemporary Times ” by Professor Liyakat Takim.



Contemporary Muslims face the challenge of how can a legal system that was formulated in the classical period of Islam respond to the multitudinous challenges that present-day Muslims encounter? Is there a need for reformation in Islam? If so, where should it begin and in which direction should it proceed? This book addresses this gap in Western scholarship, and contributes to the ongoing debate in Islamic scholarship.

https://www.youtube.com/live/RO3vKd1xnv8?feature=share

