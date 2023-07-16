English
Tomorrow, Sun will once again be perpendicular to Holy Kaaba

SHAFAQNA- The sky of Mecca tomorrow (Sunday) will witness the sun becoming perpendicular to the Kaaba, after which the exact direction of the Qibla will be determined.

Tomorrow (July 26) at 12:26 noon Mecca time, this astronomical phenomenon will occur for the second time this year.

According to this report; This phenomenon occurs when the sun is at an angle of 90 degrees with the Kaaba, so that the shadow of the Kaaba disappears completely, according to which the exact direction of the Qibla will be known for the inhabitants of the continents of Asia, Africa, Europe, Western Australia, Northeast America and Canada.

The first alignment of the sun on the Kaaba this year happened on May 28.

