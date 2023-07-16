Japan & Saudi Arabia set to agree on joint investment to develop rare earth resources

SHAFAQNA-Japan and Saudi Arabia are expected to agree on joint investment to develop rare earth resources during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Middle East.

Kishida plans to visit oil producers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, as well as liquefied natural gas producer Qatar – the three major energy suppliers to resources-poor Japan – on July 16-18.

Rare earth resources are essential for decarbonisation and production of electric vehicles in particular as Japan aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and Saudi Arabia is also actively trying to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Sources: reuters

