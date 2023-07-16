English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Japan & Saudi Arabia set to agree on joint investment to develop rare earth resources

0
rare earth resources

SHAFAQNA-Japan and Saudi Arabia are expected to agree on joint investment to develop rare earth resources during Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Middle East.

Kishida plans to visit oil producers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, as well as liquefied natural gas producer Qatar – the three major energy suppliers to resources-poor Japan – on July 16-18.

Rare earth resources are essential for decarbonisation and production of electric vehicles in particular as Japan aims to be carbon-neutral by 2050 and Saudi Arabia is also actively trying to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

Sources: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Extreme heat wave sweeps world from Europe to US & Japan

asadian

Saudi Arabia & Türkiye sign 16 agreements

asadian

Erdogan: Türkiye wants to further strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

asadian

Saudis welcome UN’s Rights Council’s approval of motion on religious hatred

asadian

Saudis visa for Israeli sport team

asadian

Saudi Arabia begins issuing electronic visas for Hajj and Umrah

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.