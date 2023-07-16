English
International Shia News Agency
Afghanistan: Shias in Kabul complain of restrictions on Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Approaching the Month of Muharram, several Shias in Kabul expressed concerns with the Taliban’s restrictions on some of their activities.

Taliban’s security agencies have verbally ordered that raising flags, placing refreshment stands by the side of the road, and touring the city in convoys are all banned, according to the mourners.

They asked the Taliban officials to remove these restrictions. “We ask the government of Taliban to join us in mourning the great-grandson of the Messenger of Allah (SWT),” said Abdullah, a resident of Kabul.

Sources: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

