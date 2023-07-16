At least 37 dead in floods in South Korea

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from heavy rains and resulting floods and landslides in South Korea has reached 37.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters reported that as of 6 am on Sunday, nine people remain missing. Among the casualties were nine bodies recovered from a bus trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in Osong, North Chungcheong Province.

Rescue operations are ongoing to locate and assist those trapped inside the flooded tunnel, and authorities expect the number of casualties to increase.

