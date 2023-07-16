English
Iraqi PM in Syria for first visit since Syrian war

Iraqi PM in Syria

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus in the first such visit since the Syrian war.

Assad and Sudani discussed securing their shared 600km border from security threats, including Islamic State militants, and agreed to enhance cooperation to reduce drug smuggling, they said during a joint news conference.

Sudani said they also discussed ways to combat drought conditions in both countries caused by a reduction in rainfall, climate change and upstream damming by Turkey.

“We need to cooperate to get our fair share of water,” Sudani said. Sudani said Iraq supported the lifting of sanctions on Syria, put in place and expanded by the U.S. and European countries since 2011.

