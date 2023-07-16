Arab News: As prices remained stable, inflation in Saudi Arabia decreased to 2.7 percent in June

SHAFAQNA- Inflation in Saudi Arabia continues to be kept at low levels.

Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate eased to 2.7 percent in June compared to 2.8 percent in the previous month, driven by stable prices across all sectors, according to the latest report released by the General Directorate of Statistics.

However, the GASTAT report noted that annual inflation will increase, as it reached 2.2 percent in June 2022.

The annual increase in inflation was mainly driven by higher prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which rose 9.1 percent in June, the report showed.

According to this report, the price of food and beverages also increased by one percent in June.

Source: Shafaqna Persian