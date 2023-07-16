Abeyance in Green Hell; Situation of Afghan refugees in Indonesia

SHAFAQNA- Fadel (pseudonym) has been with his family in Indonesia for seven years, according to himself, in absolute uncertainty and destitution. He says that now he has no way forward, no way back; He cannot return to Afghanistan, nor is there a way to reach the countries that accept immigrants.

Indonesia is famous as “Green Hell” and “Purgatory of asylum seekers”. According to statistics, there are about 14,000 refugees in this country, and half of them are Afghan citizens. The majority of these asylum seekers have been in abeyance for more than a decade.

Many Afghan refugees have gone to Indonesia hoping to immigrate to Australia; But according to them, Australia’s “strict” policies have prevented them from reaching their destination.

Shokrullah Shakri, one of the Afghan refugees in Indonesia, says that he fled with his family from insecurity in Afghanistan, but has been stuck in Indonesia for eight years.

He adds that Australia has adopted a strict and “anti-immigrant” policy and has closed its borders to immigrants.

He told Shafaqna Afghanistan: “Australia is trying to keep the migrants in Indonesia as wandering so that no migrants from any country will visit Indonesia and Australia again.”

Shakri says that other immigrant-receiving countries follow Australia’s policies.

“Trade” on immigrants

“Stop Business” is one of the slogans of the refugees stuck in Indonesia. From their point of view, Indonesia trades on refugees.

Shakeri says that Indonesia has not signed the 1951 treaty and if it declares that it has no responsibility for the refugees and that they must be transferred, other countries will transfer the refugees, but Indonesia has “business”.

He said: “We don’t just have their signed document in hand, but we actually see that we are being traded… The IOM (International Organization for Migration) and the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) are just business, nothing more.”

Another Afghan refugee in Indonesia, who asked not to be identified, described the International Organization for Migration as worse than “smugglers” and said it was a mafia that implemented Australian government policy.

He claims that IOM receives a huge amount of money annually in the name of asylum seekers, but gives a small amount to asylum seekers.

This refugee adds that according to the findings of a research paper by the University of Melbourne, Australia, the International Organization for Migration receives 76 million dollars annually from the Australian government for keeping asylum seekers in Indonesia.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan