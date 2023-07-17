UNDP: 1.1 billion people are still poor

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) at the University of Oxford released a new report. The report is called the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) and it provides information about poverty in 110 different countries. The report shows that it is possible to reduce poverty. But, because we don’t have enough information about COVID-19, it’s hard to predict what will happen next.

According to UNDP, the study looked at data from 2000 to 2022 in 81 countries. It found that 25 of these countries were able to reduce their global MPI values by half in just 15 years. This shows that it is possible to make fast progress in improving living conditions. Some of the countries on the list are Cambodia, China, Congo, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Morocco, Serbia, and Viet Nam.

India experienced a big decrease in poverty. 415 million people were lifted out of poverty in a short time of 15 years (from 2005/6 to 2019/21). Many people in China and Indonesia were no longer poor during those years. In China, about 69 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2010 and 2014, and in Indonesia, around 8 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2012 and 2017.

Countries were able to reduce their MPI by half in as little as four to 12 years. This shows that it is possible for countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of cutting poverty in half within 15 years, as defined by each nation. So, it is really important to think about poverty measures that fit each country’s own definition of poverty. This is because the global measure of poverty uses the same approach to look at different dimensions of poverty.

The lack of information after the pandemic in most of the 110 countries studied limits our understanding of how poverty has been affected.

Pedro Conceição, who is in charge of the Human Development Report Office, said that we are now halfway through the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. He noticed that progress was being made in reducing poverty in different ways before the pandemic happened. But the pandemic has had big, bad effects on things like education that can cause problems for a long time. It is very important that we work harder to understand the areas that are suffering the most, which means we need to collect more data and make more policies to reduce poverty.

Based on the information from a small number of countries (Mexico, Madagascar, Cambodia, Peru, and Nigeria) where data was collected only in 2021 or 2022, it seems that progress in reducing poverty might have continued during the pandemic. Cambodia, Peru, and Nigeria have made big improvements recently, giving us hope that more progress can still happen. In Cambodia, the percentage of people living in poverty went down from 36. 7% to 166% The number of poor people also decreased by half from 5. 6 million to 2. This happened in a span of 7. 5 years, including the years affected by the pandemic (2014–2021/22).

But we still don’t know the complete effects around the world. We need to gather more information about how the pandemic has affected children. In more than half of the countries examined, there was not a noticeable decrease in child poverty, or children’s poverty improved less than adults’ poverty in some instances. This means that child poverty will still be a big problem, especially when it comes to going to school and not getting enough food.

