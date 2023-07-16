US to provide 397 million dollars to its allies in Syria & Iraq next year

SHAFAQNA- The United States of America allocated 397 million dollars of its defense budget in 2024 to the Syrian Kurdish forces for what it calls the “fight against ISIS”.

In the defense budget that the representatives of the US Congress approved last week, the amount of financial and weapon aid of this country to its allies in Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS was also determined.

From the 397 million dollars allocated to Iraq and Syria, the share of the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Kurdish forces of Syria will be deducted from this amount.

It should be noted that the exact share of the Syrian Kurds is not included in the table, because this budget also includes the so-called Sanadid forces, another US allied force in Syria.

Last year, the US government allocated 165 million dollars for its allied forces in Syria, and the next year’s budget was reduced by 10 million dollars to 155 million dollars.

The United States has also allocated 241 million dollars for Iraqi security forces, including the Peshmerga forces of the Kurdistan Region, in 2024.

Source: Shafaqna Persian