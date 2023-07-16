Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change as new Hijri year

SHAFAQNA-As the new Hijri year 1445 dawns, Saudi Arabia prepares for the annual ritual of changing the Kaaba’s kiswa, or drapery.

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, alongside the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, has confirmed readiness for this esteemed task.

Amjad bin Ayed Al Hazmi, Undersecretary-General of King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaabah Kiswah, stated that all preparations have been completed. The change of the Kaaba’s drapery will follow specific operational plans to ensure its timely and quality execution. He noted that the livery will be hand-sewn by national experts, guaranteeing the most magnificent presentation of the new Kaaba cladding.

Sources: gulfnews

