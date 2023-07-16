English
UN: 26 thousand Yemenis displaced in first half of 2023

SHAFAQNA- The UN-affiliated Yemeni Refugee Camp Monitoring Organization announced in a report that more than 26,000 Yemenis were displaced from their places of residence in the first half of 2023.

The monthly report of the executive committee of this organization states that from January 1 to June 30 of this year, 4,700 families with 26,000 people were displaced from their residential areas to another place in Yemen.

The report continues that only last June, 541 families with 2693 people were displaced from their homes, 458 families were displaced for the first time and 83 families were displaced for the second time.

This organization added; So far, 110 families have been able to return to their previous residence.

