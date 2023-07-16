Al-Wefaq condemns British Foreign Office’s Report on Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-Al-Wefaq condemned the UK Foreign Office for its “unprofessional” annual report which excluded Bahrain from the list of countries violating human rights.



Al-Wefaq said in a statement “This report has been issued at a time when the Bahraini government is involved in dozens of crimes that violate human rights and infringe the most basic freedoms at various levels. It has also been issued while Bahrain is under a tight security grip, whereby security officials have green light to practice torture, arbitrary arrests and restrict freedoms. Bahrain has turned into a den to spread fear among those demanding freedom, democracy and justice. This report has been issued after shuttle meetings and unethical financial deals between Manama and the UK.”

The society dubbed the report “a cheap lie and a black day” in the history of human rights, noting that the UK has abandoned the minimal principles of human rights in exchange for money and bribes.

Sources: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com