Report: Educational Gaps widens for Muslims in India

Educational Gaps widens for Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Educational Gaps widens for Muslims in India at all levels of education, a report says.

On 13th June 2023, the National Test Agency released the list of the top 50 students who cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Bareera Ali (18) from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is the only Muslim candidate amongst the top 50. This trend is consistent with the highest of four Muslim candidates in NEET’s top 50 in 2020.

Muslim students have been in the backseat in other national-level exams as well. Out of the 993 candidates who cleared Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022, only 29 were Muslim. In the past seven years, the highest percentage of Muslim candidates qualifying for UPSC was 5.30% in 2019. Despite being the second largest demography in India, this lack of representation of Muslims in the national exams portrays the gap in the Indian education system.

