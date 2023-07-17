Iraq agrees to entry of Iranian vehicles during Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- Abu Fadak, the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq, in a meeting with Alireza Zakani, the mayor of Tehran, the capital of Iran, announced the approval of the prime minister of this country for the entry of Iranian vehicles into the territory of Iraq during Arbaeen Hussaini.

Alireza Zakani, the mayor of Tehran, during his business trip to Iraq, met with Abu Fadak, the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Organization of Iraq.

In this meeting, Abu Fadak announced the approval of the Iraqi Prime Minister for the entry of Iranian vehicles into Iraqi territory and said: “These vehicles can travel to Najaf city for pilgrims.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian