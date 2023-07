SHAFAQNA-Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, who was in Jeddah ,discussed the strong bilateral ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Salam Palace.

He also met GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha.

During his meeting with the crown prince, Kishida reiterated Japan’s “unwavering support” for Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030.

