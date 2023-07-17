Anti-Israeli content has been removed from textbooks in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Ynetnews Israeli website reported that research reveals that the kingdom recently removed anti-Israeli and antisemitic content from textbooks.

According to report references to Jews as monkeys and pigs who worship the devil, and descriptions of them as traitors by nature and sworn enemies of Islam have been removed.

Anti-Israeli materials also have been removed, including reports about Israels’ use of women, drugs and the media in order to achieve their goals and conspiracies according to which Israel has plans to expand its borders from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq.

In several places in the textbooks, the terminology toward Israel was moderated and references were removed to “the Zionist enemy” and “the Israeli occupation.” However, the textbooks still do not recognize Israel and do not teach about the Holocaust.

Sources: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com