Iranian FM: Iran ready to cooperate with UN on Afghanistan affairs

Iran ready to cooperate with UN

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said the Islamic Republic is ready to cooperate with UN on Afghanistan affairs.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in Tehran on Monday (17 July 2023) in the meeting with the Special Coordinator and Independent Assessor of the UN, Feridun Hadi Sinirlioğlu.

The top Iranian diplomat considered forming an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan and fighting against terrorism as “important”. He also called for supporting the regional initiatives over resolving the challenges in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan needs urgent solutions, he said, adding that if the international community does not pay serious attention to the security challenges of the country caused by the movements of terrorist groups, its grave repercussions will affect the region and the world, he further noted.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

