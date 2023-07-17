English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

0
Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) between July 17-20.

According to a statement by Turkish Communications Directorate, meetings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE will focus on bilateral relations, global and regional issues, and possible areas of cooperation especially in the fields of economy and investment. On July 20, Erdogan will attend Peace and Freedom Day celebrations in TRNC.

He will exchange views with TRNC President Ersin Tatar on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue, as well as bilateral relations, and will inaugurate the new terminal building and runway of Ercan International Airport.

Sources: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia’s megacity ‘seeking $2.7bn loan’

asadian

Anti-Israeli content has been removed from textbooks in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Kaaba’s Kiswa to change for new Hijri year

asadian

Japan-Saudi Arabia agree to invest in rare earth resources

asadian

Turkish President & Iraqi Premier discuss economic relations

asadian

Saudi Arabia & Türkiye sign 16 agreements

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.