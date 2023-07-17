Sudan: Animals in sanctuary killed and eaten by RSF fighters

SHAFAQNA- Fighters from Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have broken into an animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Khartoum, the sanctuary’s manager told.

Mansour Babiker Hamid, Chief Executive of Sudan Animal Rescue, said this was the second time the RSF had stormed the zoo in the last week, stealing animals for meat and leaving the remaining staff terrified.

“There are four workers at the zoo right now,” Hamid told MEE. “Yesterday I spoke to one of them, Santino, who told me the RSF had attacked one of the camels in the zoo in order to eat it. The camel was shot and taken with them,” he said.

“The day before, a different group stormed the zoo, assaulted two deer and took them away to eat,” Hamid said. The camel that was shot was a calf and was with its mother at the time. Two gazelles were also taken.

Sources: middleeasteye

