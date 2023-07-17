Saudi Arabia’s megacity ‘seeking $2.7bn loan’

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia is reportedly seeking to raise $2.7 billion to proceed with the development of its ambitious smart megacity project, Neom.

The report cites sources revealing that developers of the flagship project of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030 initiative are currently in talks with local lenders to raise the funds needed for the early stages of the $500bn city.

Banks are negotiating terms with the Neom team and, if agreed, the loan could be completed in the next few months, said the sources. Moreover, the team is planning to raise up to three billion riyals from local banks to fund the development of Shushah Island, a proposed luxury tourist resort.

Sources: middleeastmonitor

