UN chief: Russia’s to end Black Sea grain deal

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said that Russia’s decision to quit the grain deal also means termination of Russia’s commitments on the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations to the agreement.

“With the decision to terminate the Black Sea Initiative, the Russian Federation also terminated its commitment to ‘facilitate the unimpeded export of food, sunflower oil, and fertilizers from Ukrainian controlled Black Sea Ports’ – as expressed in Paragraph 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Russian Federation and the United Nations,” he noted.

“My letter also mentioned that: ‘the Russian Federation has highlighted the issue of access to SWIFT by the Russian Agricultural Bank as a key factor influencing its decisions.

