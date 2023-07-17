English
Turkish president arrives in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Jeddah on Monday on an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The president will participate in the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum and will later travel to the UAE and Qatar.

“During our visits, our primary agenda will be joint investment and commercial activities with these countries in the upcoming period,” Erdogan said before leaving Istanbul.

Speaking at the forum, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom has a distinguished economic and investment environment and that there are great opportunities for investment between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

