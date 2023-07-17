Oman’s FM on official visit to Iran

SHAFAQNA-Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi arrived in Tehran for high-level talks with Iranian officials.

“Continuous and interconnected relations with neighboring countries can serve as the key to sustainable progress, security, and stability in our region,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi in Tehran on Monday.

At the press conference, Amirabdollahian praised the increasing interactions between senior Iranian and Omani officials in recent months, and urged the prompt implementation of joint agreements.

