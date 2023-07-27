Imam Hussain (PBUH): The Martyr of the Pioneer Culture of Mankind (Part 1)

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the holy month of Muharram and mourning days of Imam Hussain (AS), Allameh Jafari institute has offered parts of the outstanding book “Imam Hussain (PBUH): The Martyr of the Pioneer Culture of Mankind” written by the late Allamah Muhammad Taqi Ja’fari to Shafaqna.

Allah’s Supreme Wisdom

Allah’s Wisdom Is Superior to Man’s Limited Senses and Ration

It is Allah’s immense wisdom which makes the human soul arise out of lifeless material – and, in the later stages, a few drops of sperm – and guides it way up to the highest degrees of beauty and perfection.

Moreover, it is Allah’s divine wisdom which makes the most constructive of consequences occur after the most wicked events. Satan – due to the arrogance and pride he felt about his own origin, which consisted of fire – refused to prostrate before Adam (PBUH), thus disobeying Allah’s command. As a result, Satan is degraded to the lowest of wicked states and is expelled out of Allah’s court. Nonetheless, Satan is in position to deceive Adam’s descendants, which allows them to achieve the highest levels of perfection due to the hardships and austerities they go through in order to disagree with and resist Satan’s seductions.

It is due to Allah’s immense wisdom that He has made the cruelest and most shameless crimes and brutalities committed by Yazid upon Hussain and Hussain’s companions lead to the revival of Islam, humanity and its profound virtues.

We must note that Satan, in free will, refused to prostrate to Adam (PBUH). There are three reasons why Satan did so freely and voluntarily:

a) Allah had made Satan required to prostrate, and we know that being assigned to a duty or responsibility without free will is obscene; it would be impossible for Allah to do so.

b) Allah then intensely scolded Satan for refusing to prostrate before Adam (PBUH).

c) Allah has set punishment for Satan, both in this world and in the afterworld.

Thus, people who are deceived by Satan’s deceptions commit, in fact, sins and disobediences on their own free will. There are two reasons for this:

a) If Satan’s deceptions compelled them to commits such acts, Allah would not be able to hold them liable of any responsibilities or duties.

b) As stated in the Holy Quran, Satan will claim on Judgment Day that:

Then reproach not me, but reproach your own souls. [I did not compel you to do such things, I merely seduced you and deceived you. You were equipped with reason and ration and intelligence, and were also blessed with the teachings provided by the prophets.][1]

Moreover, the obnoxious act of crime committed by Yazid and his men arose out of their free will; no fatalistic factor compelled them to do something so shameful. If a wall fatalistically caves in on a few people and kills them, people would never condemn or damn that wall, while every conscious, dignified, honorable human being, when informed of the catastrophic crime committed by Yazid, intensely condemns and damns him for what he did. On the other hand, which natural, mental, even conventional factor led to such a horrific crime?! If we were to justify what Yazid did based on selfishness, passion for desires and lusts, greed for power and dominance and other factors such as worldly wishes and pleasures acting as fatalistic, compulsory factors, would there be a single criminal left throughout history?!

Thus, Yazid ibn Muawiyah acted out of free will and committed the most wicked sin of all – he killed Imam Hussain (PBUH) in such a cruel and catastrophic fashion that is unprecedented in history. In fact, this event has brought about a highly important result for Islamic communities: the glorious policy Imam Hussain (PBUH) used in order to uphold and revive Islam and human virtues is associated with his martyrdom and will be regarded as a pattern for human conduct as long as mankind exists. This excruciatingly painful incident, which provides mankind with the sacrifice of Hussain ibn Ali (PBUH) as an attempt to defend human greatness, dignity and honor, is an event great enough alone to save the history of humanity from suffering from oppression, atrocity and injustice as long as people’s minds are sedated and washed cleaned of all righteousness-seeking and realism by the Yazids of the times.

Imam Hussain (PBUH): The Martyr of Mankind’s Pioneer Culture

We offer our endless gratitude and appreciation to Allah Whose immense greatness, kindness and divine wisdom led to the creation of meaningful human beings within a meaningful universe. Allah made man progress along the path of “We are from Allah and we shall eventually return to Allah as well”[2], and in order to help man develop his character, Allah has provided him with two kinds of guides along this immense journey:

Man’s internal guides – his soul, his ration and his innate nature, and External guides, who are in fact Allah-sent prophets.

We send our endless gratitude and respect to the pure souls of all prophets, Imams and their sincere followers, for they rose and used all of their power and talents to guide human beings, and many of them even sacrificed themselves along this great path so that human lives may be saved from the contaminations of material affairs and human beings may be guided toward the supreme goal of intelligible life.

A forerunner among these pioneers building up humanity is Imam Hussain (PBUH), who – considering all of the aspects and events regarding his martyrdom – stood tall and firm on the summit of selflessness and sacrifice for righteousness and the truth and cried out, clearly for all to hear:

O human beings! There is a more elevated meaning to life, and that involves being located within the rays of the attraction of divine perfection. And for death, there is also a greater truth – entering the domain of the attraction of divine perfection.

The life depicted in the Imam’s words is intelligible life, in which freedom, dignity, honor, knowledge, justice, honesty, sincerity, and seeking perfection are regarded as major components. Moreover, death in such a concept is the flourish of intelligible life, as the human character achieves its eternal end and purpose within domain of the attraction of divine perfection. Indeed, this is true life, starting from Allah and culminating in Allah as well.

Notes:

[1] The Holy Quran (Abraham 14:22).

[2] The Holy Quran (The Cow 2:156).

