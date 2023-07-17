Polish Ambassador to Georgia summoned to the Foreign Ministry because of the incident with Saakashvili in the clinic

SHAFAQNA RUSSIA- Acting Ambassador of Poland to Tbilisi Mariusz Zhak was summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry because of an incident with a Polish doctor who tried to take out the tests taken from the ex-president of the republic Mikheil Saakashvili from the Vivamed clinic. This was reported in the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

“He has already arrived. This is not an ambassador, the ambassador is now in Poland. The one who is now in charge of the mission is now meeting with the minister,” the ministry said.

On July 14, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze reported that one of the Polish doctors who arrived in Georgia to examine Saakashvili tried to take out the tests taken from the former Georgian leader from the Vivamed clinic, hiding them in his shoes. In support of this, the Ministry of Justice released footage showing the incident. Bregadze publicly addressed the Georgian Foreign Ministry and asked the department to inquire about the position of official Warsaw on this matter.

Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013, after which four criminal cases were opened against him in the country, in two of which the politician was sentenced in absentia to three and six years in prison. In October 2021, Saakashvili secretly arrived in Georgia, but was detained. In May 2022, due to his deteriorating health, he was taken to the Vivamed private clinic in Tbilisi, where he remains to this day. The position of the Georgian authorities is that Saakashvili is feigning a serious state of health in order to be released from prison.

In November last year, the Minister of Justice of Georgia invited the Saakashvili family to invite any foreign doctor to the country if they do not trust Georgian specialists. Saakashvili’s mother Giuli Alasania said earlier that Polish doctors are ready to be sent to Georgia, but they are not given permission in Tbilisi. According to Bregadze, the ex-president’s family sent a corresponding letter late.

