Türkiye-Saudi Arabia sign agreements on investment & defense

Türkiye & Saudi Arabia sign agreements

SHAFAQNA- Türkiye and Saudi Arabia signed a series of agreements on  encompassing investment, the defense industry, energy and communications.

The agreements were signed after delegation meetings led by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

President Erdogan earlier had a meeting with the Saudi crown prince behind closed doors at Al-Salam Royal Palace. The Turkish Leader arrived on Monday (17 July 2023) in Saudi Arabia as part of a three-day Gulf tour to strengthen ties.

On the first leg of his trip, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and other officials welcomed Erdogan at the airport in Jeddah. The president is being accompanied by members of his Cabinet and other Turkish officials. After Saudi Arabia, Erdogan will visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, respectively.

