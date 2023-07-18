English
International Shia News Agency
UNAMA Report: Authorities in Afghanistan continue to restrict rights of women & girls

SHAFAQNA-The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a new report that the “de facto authorities” continue to restrict the rights of women and girls.

The seven-page report–that covers the period from May to June–highlighted the restrictions imposed on women by the interim Afghan government.

“On 3 May 2023, the de facto Ministry of Public Health announced that only male medical students would be permitted to take the ‘Exit Supplementary Exam’ in order to pursue further specialized medical studies,” the report said, adding that the move was in addition to the earlier bans preventing women from participating in the medical school exit examinations.

The report said that UNAMA recorded instances where the “de facto authorities” took steps to enforce previously announced limitations on women’s freedom of movement and participation in employment.

Sources: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

