Saudi Arabia invites Turkish companies to participate in Vision 2030

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has invited Turkish companies to take part in the country’s Vision 2030 initiative.

“We attach great importance to the private sectors from both Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. We want to diversify investments,” said Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Business Forum organized as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country, Al-Falih said that relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia had improved recently.

The one-day forum, hosting Turkish and Saudi ministers, was organized by Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) in the Saudi port city Jeddah.

Noting that Saudi Arabia plans to make an investment worth $3.3 trillion in the Vision 2030 program, he said there will be strong opportunities for Turkish companies.

The Vision 2030 program aims to reduce the Saudi economy’s dependence on oil and diversify the economy with dozens of projects planned for the public service sector.

Sources: aa

www.shafaqna.com

