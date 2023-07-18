English
Israeli protesters block highways

SHAFAQNA-Israeli protesters have taken to the streets once again and blocked highways as  Benjamin Netanyahu pushes forward his controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary system.

During Tuesday’s demonstration – the latest in a months-long wave of protests that has shaken the Israeli capital, Tel Aviv – thousands waving Israeli flags blocked highways and briefly mobbed the stock exchange on a “day of disruption” with hopes of scuppering legislation slated for final voting next week.

Sources: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

