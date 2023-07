SHAFAQNA-The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWFM) has chosen the late Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, as winners of the Courage in Journalism Awards for the year 2023.

The IWFM said in a tweet that “we are proud to recognize her [Abu Akleh] intrepid reporting through this posthumous #IWMFCourage award.”

Sources: wafa

