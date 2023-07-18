Kashmir: Shia Muslims making preparations for Muharram

SHAFAQNA- Shia Muslims of Kashmir, the only region in India with a Muslim majority, are making arrangements for Muharram ceremonies.

In Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir under Indian control, black flags and banners have been raised in honor of Imam Hussain (AS) and his noble companions.

The tenth day of Muharram is called Ashura. For Shia Muslims, Ashura is a day of massive mourning demonstrations to commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain ibn Ali (AS), the third Shia Imam, who was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in 680 CE.

Shojaat Ali, a Kashmiri Calligrapher, is designing banners for the commemoration of Imam Hussain (AS). Banners are in high demand as they are an essential part of Muharram in different areas of Kashmir.

Sources: IQNA

