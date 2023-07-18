English
Saudi Arabia to host GCC-Central Asian countries summit on July 19

GCC—Central Asian countries summit

SHAFAQNA-The presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The presidents are visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in a summit of GCC and Central Asian countries that will take place on Wednesday.

They were both received on arrival by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

Meanwhile, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Madinah where he visited the Prophet’s Mosque ahead of the summit.

