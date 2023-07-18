English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia: Process to replace Kaaba kiswa begins

0
Process to replace Kaaba kisw

SHAFAQNA-Employees at the Grand Mosque began the annual process of replacing the kiswa of the Kaaba on Tuesday evening ahead of new Hijri year.

A specialist team is supervising the process which involves removing the golden rings fastening the kiswa to the Kaaba, removing the old cover, and finally clothing the holy site in its new cover.

Over 100 skilled craftspeople worked on producing the 56 pieces of hand-embroidered kiswa, and each piece took between 60 to 120 days to embroider.

120 kilograms of gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver were used in the process.

Sources: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia to host GCC-Central Asian countries summit on July 19

asadian

Saudis invite Turkish companies to participate in Vision 2030

asadian

Türkiye-Saudi Arabia sign agreements on investment & defense

asadian

Turkish President arrives in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia’s megacity ‘seeking $2.7bn loan’

asadian

Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar & UAE

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.