SHAFAQNA- The book: “ Spiritual Dimensions of Mourning for Imam Husayn (a)” written by Mohammad Ali Shomali is published by Risalat Institute.

The first chapter studies the divine plan for human salvation. Issues such as meeting God and journeying towards Him, the goodly life (al-hayat al-tayyibah) and its requirements, provision for this journey and suffering as a shortcut are discussed.

The second chapter studies the role of sharing Imam Husayn’s hardship in the spiritual journey. The chapter focused on the role of hardship in human life and what the faithful can achieve if they forebear the hardships with patience. God will not impose more on the faithful than they are able to endure, though He might gradually increase their capacity and their hardships accordingly, like a good teacher or trainer who gradually introduces to his students more difficult subjects. In this world, the hardships of those whom God loves may increase so that they become more detached from this world and be more attached to the spiritual life.

The third chapter studies the signs and method of attaining the goodly life (al-hayat al-tayyibah). Sincerely sharing in Imam Husayn’s grief and mourning over the magnitude of his hardship during the Battle of Karbala is one the quickest ways to achieve the Goodly Life.

The fourth and final chapter studies the essence and outcomes of mourning for Imam Husayn (a).

Hujjat al-Islam Dr Mohammad Ali Shomali is a graduate of the Islamic Seminaries of Qum and has also both a BA and an MA in Western Philosophy from the University of Tehran and a doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Manchester. He is the Head of the Hawza Ilmiyya of England, the editor-in-chief of two journals, and has been very active in interreligious dialogue.

