Study: Racial discrimination increases risk of childhood obesity

SHAFAQNA- Children who experience racial discrimination are more likely to have a higher body mass index (BMI) and larger waist circumference, according to new research. These findings, published in JAMA Network Open, suggest that racial discrimination may be a risk factor for adolescent obesity along with other socioeconomic factors, such as family poverty.

Adolfo Cuevas, assistant professor of social and behavioral sciences at New York University’s School of Global Public Health and lead author of the paper, said: “Reporting on racial discrimination should be considered as a social determinant of obesity and as a major factor in weight inequality in children and adolescents. “

Childhood obesity is a major public health problem in the United States, accounting for approximately one in five children and adolescents.