Study: Racial discrimination increases risk of childhood obesity

SHAFAQNA- Children who experience racial discrimination are more likely to have a higher body mass index (BMI) and larger waist circumference, according to new research. These findings, published in JAMA Network Open, suggest that racial discrimination may be a risk factor for adolescent obesity along with other socioeconomic factors, such as family poverty.
Adolfo Cuevas, assistant professor of social and behavioral sciences at New York University’s School of Global Public Health and lead author of the paper, said: “Reporting on racial discrimination should be considered as a social determinant of obesity and as a major factor in weight inequality in children and adolescents. “
Childhood obesity is a major public health problem in the United States, accounting for approximately one in five children and adolescents.
Even black and Hispanic youth experience higher rates of obesity. According to research, this may be due to factors such as poverty, neighborhood access to healthy food, and single parenthood.
Additional research shows that racial discrimination, one of the known stressors, predisposes people to a variety of health problems, including poor sleep, high cortisol levels, and poor mental health.
Source: Organiser.org
