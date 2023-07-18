English
[Photos] Ceremony of Muharram flag changing at Imam Hussain (AS) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA (Karbala)- The ceremony of Muharram changing flag held tonight at Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine, in Karbala, Iraq.

Thousands gathered in the area between the two holy shrines and inside the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS) and the shrine of his brother Al-Abbas (AS) to accompany the ceremony of changing the two flags of the domes of the two shrines from the red to the black, marking the start of the sacred month of Muharram.

