4 reasons why Muslims keep alive the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram; Professor Jafar Tabasi in an interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA- The professor of Qom seminary said: “There are four reasons why Shias, in fact all Muslims, keep alive the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Ashura in the month of Muharram.

Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Jaafar Tabasi said in an interview with Shafaqna: “Every year, we revive Ashura and the name of “Hussain” for several reasons; The first reason is verse 32 of Surah Hajj, “That is so. And whoever honours the symbols of Allah, it is certainly out of the piety of the heart.” Undoubtedly, keeping alive the names of Ashura, Muharram and Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) is one of the clear examples of this honorable verse.

No one should think that this verse is specific to Safa, Marwa and Hajj because Fakhr Razi says about this verse: “The commentators differ regarding this verse.” Then he says: “Any worship may be included among the examples of this verse.” Isn’t honoring the owner of Ashura, which is one of the examples of the verses of Tathir, Mubahila and Dhu al-Qurabi, an example of worship? If looking at parents with kindness is considered a form of worship, why is the revival of Ashura and the name of Hussain not considered worship? Therefore, Shias revive Ashura because they know it from the examples of verse 32 of Surah Hajj.

In the position of stating the second reason, he considered the revival of Ashura and the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) as examples of the verses of the Holy Quran and added: “According to Ibn Hajar Makki about the verse of Tathir, most of the commentators believe that the dignity of the verse of Tathir are Ali, Fatimah, Hassan and Hussain, peace be upon them. Now, every year, Shias revive the name of Hussain because they believe that the revival of this name is the revival of the verses of Tathir, Mubahila and Dhu al-Qurabi.

He stated: “The third reason is that the Shias are afraid that if they do not revive Ashura and the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) every year, they will marginalize Ashura and the bravery of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his honorable companions.

He said: “The fourth reason is that if Shias and Muslims do not revive Ashura every year, there will be a fear that the enemies of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) and Takfiri Wahhabism will turn the events of 61 Hijri completely upside down and distort and educate a new generation who change the place of the oppressed and the oppressor with each other, just as they are trying desperately to absolve Yazid of the crimes of the year 61 Hijri and clarify that all the blame lies on Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad.

He continued: “The enemy is diverting the minds from Yazid, who is the origin of corruption, to Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad, and he is making Ubayd Allah ibn Ziyad responsible for all these incidents, while we believe that every incident that happened in Karbala in the year 61 Hijri was done undoubtedly with the green light of Yazid, and he was aware of the details of the events of Karbala, and the killing of Sayyid al-Shuhada was on his direct orders. The reliable history of Sunnis also fully confirms this Shia theory because Hafez Dhahabi in the book “Sair al-Alaam al-Nabila” volume 4 page 37 of the Beirut edition says: “Yazid started his government by martyring Hussain and put its end in the event of Harrah.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian