Reduction in birth rate in Egypt for first time since 2017

SHAFAQNA- Information from the Central Statistics Organization of Egypt indicates a decrease in the birth rate in Egypt from 26.8 per thousand people in 2017 to 21.2 per thousand people in 2022.

While the death rate increased from 5.7 per thousand people in 2017 to 7.2 per thousand people in 2021 due to the Corona Pandemic, this figure in 2022 reached 5.8 per thousand people.

The natural increase rate decreased from 21.1 per 1,000 people in 2017 to 13.9 per 1,000 people in 2021 and then increased again to 15.4 per 1,000 people in 2022.

It is predicted that if the fertility rate remains constant at 2.85 births per woman, Egypt’s population will reach 123.7 million in 2032 and 146 million in 2042, while if the fertility rate decreases to 1.6 births in per woman the population is projected to decrease to about 116.7 million in 2032 and to 126.5 million in 2042.

The population of Egypt increased from 72.8 million people based on the 2006 census to 94.8 million people in the 2017 census and then reached 104.5 million people on 1/1/2023, which is an increase of 9.7 million people compared to the last census data (51.4).

Cairo province with a population of 10.2 million people is the most populous province in Egypt, followed by Giza province with 9.5 million people on 1/1/2023. The Egyptian society is considered a young society, and people under 15 years of age constitute 34.3% of the population, while the proportion of elderly people (65 years and older) at the beginning of 2023 (based on the age structure of the 2017 census) is estimated to be only 3.9%.

