Crisis of garbage accumulation in Lebanon streets with frequent power outages

SHAFAQNA– The streets of Lebanon have turned into dirt pits as a result of the accumulation of garbage and have fueled environmental and health damage in this country; A country that according to “World of Statistics” is among the 10 most polluted countries in the world.

Most cities in Lebanon are struggling with garbage problems; A problem whose intensity and consequences become worse in the hot summer season, because as a result of the intense heat, the garbage gradually decomposes and its unpleasant smell spreads in the neighborhoods and towards the houses; The issue that forces the residents to avoid opening the windows or sitting on the balcony of their homes, this situation is while the Lebanese citizens are suffering from power outages and the high cost of private generators and fuel supply in this hot weather.

Despite more than 8 years of this crisis, which was exacerbated by the continuous currency collapse since late 2019, successive Lebanese governments have not found a sustainable solution to the garbage problem and have been content with band-aid measures.

In the meantime, citizens complain about the accumulation of garbage in the streets and in front of the entrance of buildings in many areas of Beirut and other cities and the unpleasant smell caused by it, as well as the increase of insects and rodents, and they demand that due to the great health and environmental consequences a solution to this crisis should be thought of quickly.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is witnessing the increasing presence of Lebanese tourists and immigrants in this season, which is vital to revive the economy and restore dynamism to tourism institutions, and in turn requires a solution to the waste crisis, especially in tourist areas.

In this context, Nasser Yassin, the Minister of Environment of Lebanon, told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed: “We have been trying for two years to keep this department up and running with minimal facilities to maintain public cleanliness. Areas such as Saida in the south and Akar in the north are dealing with this problem more, and areas such as Beirut and Mount Lebanon are dealing with it less.”

The Minister of Environment of Lebanon stated: “The garbage crisis does not mean stopping the collection and cleaning of the streets, but the speed of this work has decreased and instead of, for example, being done twice a day, it is done only once in 24 hours. Some municipalities and contractors are facing the problem of lack of resources due to the financing problems of this sector.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian