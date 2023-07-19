English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN holds first talks on artificial intelligence

0
UN talks on artificial intelligence

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to approach artificial intelligence (AI) with a sense of urgency, a global lens, and a learner’s mindset.

The UN Security Council held a formal meeting on the global implications of AI for the first time chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, whose country is the president of the 15-member Council for the month of July.

There are concerns and calls for slowing the pace of new developments in artificial intelligence that has rapidly expanded in recent months as companies like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft continue to build systems.

Several notables in the field, including Elon Musk, demanded a pause on rapid developments citing “profound risks to society”.

Speaking at the Council, Guterres said that AI could contribute between $10 and $15 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2030 citing finance industry estimates.

Sources: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Chief: Russia to quit Black Sea grain deal

asadian

Israel using AI systems to plan deadly military operations

asadian

Iraqi Foreign Ministry: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s letter plays an important role in confronting religious hatred

asadian

Guterres emphasizes need to support rights of women & girls in the world

asadian

UN: Sudan conflict could destabilize the entire region

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.