UN holds first talks on artificial intelligence

SHAFAQNA-UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community to approach artificial intelligence (AI) with a sense of urgency, a global lens, and a learner’s mindset.

The UN Security Council held a formal meeting on the global implications of AI for the first time chaired by UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, whose country is the president of the 15-member Council for the month of July.

There are concerns and calls for slowing the pace of new developments in artificial intelligence that has rapidly expanded in recent months as companies like OpenAI, Google and Microsoft continue to build systems.

Several notables in the field, including Elon Musk, demanded a pause on rapid developments citing “profound risks to society”.

Speaking at the Council, Guterres said that AI could contribute between $10 and $15 trillion dollars to the global economy by 2030 citing finance industry estimates.

Sources: aa

