SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday (19 July 2023) as he toured wealthy Persian Gulf Arab nations for investment and funds.

Abu Dhabi is Erdogan’s last stop in Persian Gulf tour that included the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah and Doha. Reaping the benefits of his diplomatic efforts, Saudi Arabia agreed on Tuesday to buy Turkish drones in the biggest defence contract in Türkiye’s history.

