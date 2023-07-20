WHO: Childhood immunization begins to recover after COVID-19 decline

SHAFAQNA- New information from WHO and UNICEF shows that immunization services are getting better in some countries after the pandemic. However, in low-income countries, the number of children getting vaccinated is still lower compared to before the pandemic. This puts them at a high risk of getting sick from outbreaks of diseases.

According to Reliefweb, more children around the world received immunization services in 2022 compared to the year before. This happened because countries made more efforts to address the decrease in immunization caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF released data showing that in 2022, 20. 5 million children did not receive one or more vaccines that are typically given through regular immunization services. This is an improvement from 2021 when 24. 4 million children missed out on their vaccines. Despite the improvement, there are still more children affected compared to the 18. 4 million who missed out in 2019 due to the pandemic. This shows that there is still a need for continuous efforts to help these children catch up, recover, and strengthen the education system.

The vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) is used worldwide to see how many people are protected against these diseases through immunization. In 2022, about 20. 5 million kids didn’t get all their DTP vaccines. Out of these, 14. 3 million didn’t get any vaccines at all, known as zero-dose children. The number of children without vaccines has gone down from 18. 1 million in 2021, but it is still higher than the 12. 9 million children in 2019.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that this data is good news and shows appreciation for the people who have put in a lot of effort to bring back immunization services which had been declining for two years. However, looking at the average numbers for the entire world or specific regions doesn’t provide the complete picture and hide important inequalities that are ongoing and serious. When countries and regions fall behind, children suffer the consequences.

The beginning steps of getting better with global immunization are happening at different rates. Some countries are getting better more quickly than others. In countries like India and Indonesia, progress is being made in taking care of infants. However, in poorer countries, there is not as much improvement, especially when it comes to measles vaccination.

Out of 73 countries that had significant drops in coverage during the pandemic, 15 have gone back to the levels before the pandemic, 24 are on track to recover, and 34 have stayed the same or continued declining, which is quite worrying. These worrying patterns reflect similar trends seen in other measures of health. Countries need to work quickly to make up for lost time, improve and strengthen their efforts, and make sure that every child gets the vaccines they need. By providing vaccines regularly, we can improve overall healthcare and make progress in other related areas as well.

Source: Reliefweb

